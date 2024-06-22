Beyoncé Discusses 'Bending Genres' and Uplifting Black Country Artists on 'Cowboy Carter': 'I'm So Thrilled That My Fans Trusted Me'

Beyoncé, clearly attentive to the success her Cowboy Carter collaborators have achieved, applauded them in a statement to THR.

"When you are breaking down barriers, not everyone is ready and open for a shift. But when I see Shaboozey tearing the charts up and all the beautiful female country singers flying to new heights, inspiring the world, that is exactly what motivates me," Beyoncé told the publication.

"There was a time in my life when charts and sales excited and motivated me. Once you have challenged yourself and poured every ounce of your life, your pain, your growth and your dreams into your art, it’s impossible to go backward," continued Beyoncé. "I’m very grateful and humbled for the extraordinary success of the new album."

The singer also hinted at her next album, saying she's "honored to introduce so many people to the roots of so many genres." Many fans speculate that she's ending her trio album run, which began with Renaissance, with a rock-focused album.

She concluded, "I’m so thrilled that my fans trusted me. The music industry gatekeepers are not happy about the idea of bending genres, especially coming from a Black artist and definitely not a woman."

Upon its release, Cowboy Carter achieved the year's biggest Spotify debut and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning 407,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.