Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Becomes Biggest Spotify Debut of 2024

Beyoncé made music history once again.
Following the release of her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, the 32-time Grammy-winner earned the biggest global Spotify streaming debut of 2024 so far, with 76.1 million streams in a single day. The achievement surpassed Beyoncé's previous album release, Renaissance, which debuted with 43.3 million global Spotify streams.
Bey's debut country project features collaborations from Miley Cyrus ("II America's Most Wanted"), Post Malone ("Levii's Jeans"), country artists Shaboozey ("Spaghettii," "Sweet Honey Buckiin'"), Willie Jones ("Just for Fun"), Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy ("Blackbiird"), in addition to appearances from legendary country acts Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell.
Tied to the album's release, Beyoncé held an album signing event in Japan.
Earlier this month, Beyoncé shared a statement about her new album on Instagram, explaining that that Cowboy Carter was "five years in the making" and partly inspired by her controversial 2016 CMA Awards performance of "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks.
“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she wrote. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”