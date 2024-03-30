Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Becomes Biggest Spotify Debut of 2024

Beyoncé made music history once again.

Following the release of her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, the 32-time Grammy-winner earned the biggest global Spotify streaming debut of 2024 so far, with 76.1 million streams in a single day. The achievement surpassed Beyoncé's previous album release, Renaissance, which debuted with 43.3 million global Spotify streams.

Bey's debut country project features collaborations from Miley Cyrus ("II America's Most Wanted"), Post Malone ("Levii's Jeans"), country artists Shaboozey ("Spaghettii," "Sweet Honey Buckiin'"), Willie Jones ("Just for Fun"), Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy ("Blackbiird"), in addition to appearances from legendary country acts Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell.

Tied to the album's release, Beyoncé held an album signing event in Japan.