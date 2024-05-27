Tina Knowles Recalls ‘Shy’ Beyoncé Getting ‘Bullied a Bit’ Growing Up

The 70-year-old continued listing off the great qualities of Solange and Rowland, the former whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles.

“Solange, was her signing a petition in school, she was only in, like, fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed,” Ms. Tina said. “So she’s always been an activist.”

“And Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody,” she continued. “I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker.”

While Ms. Tina's memory of Rowland was timely, considering that the actress-singer had to confront a security guard at Cannes Film Festival last week, the fashion designer and hairstylist stood by her assessment of the women.

"Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls All handled things very differently," Ms. Tina wrote in the caption. "Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives , always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior."