Dolly Parton Praises Beyoncé's 'Bold' Take on "Jolene" Lyrics: 'I Love What She Did to It'

Dolly Parton wanted Beyoncé to cover her iconic song "Jolene," but she didn't know that the 32-time Grammy winner would put her own spin on it.

In a recent sit down with E! News, the country music legend praised Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, and also expressed her surprise upon hearing "Jolene," which she also provided an introduction for.

"Well, I think it was very bold of her," Parton told the outlet. "When they said she was gonna do 'Jolene,' I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn't. But I love what she did to it."

Parton, 78, added that, as a musician, "you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them."