Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey, and More Black Country Artists Get First U.S. Spotify Entries With 'Cowboy Carter' Features

Beyoncé rounded up some of the finest Black artists in country music for her new album, Cowboy Carter. Six of them even made their Spotify U.S. debuts following the LP's release.

These artists include Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy, who appeared on "Blackbiird," Shaboozy, who was featured on "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin," along with country legend Linda Martell on the aforementioned "Spaghettii" and "The Linda Martell Show." In addition to "Blackbiird," Roberts also provided background vocals on "Tyrant."

The artists celebrated their collaborations on social media shortly after Cowboy Carter dropped. One TikTok shows Adell crying while seeing Beyoncé live during the Renaissance World Tour, then shows her crying again, months later, to news of her appearance on Cowboy Carter. "You can expect a long sappy post tomorrow, but for tonight I just wanna say thank you to Beyoncé," she wrote on X.