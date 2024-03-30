Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey, and More Black Country Artists Get First U.S. Spotify Entries With 'Cowboy Carter' Features

Adell, Roberts, and Shaboozey are among seven Black country artists who appeared on Beyoncé's new album.

Mar 30, 2024
Blair Caldwell
Blair Caldwell

Beyoncé rounded up some of the finest Black artists in country music for her new album, Cowboy Carter. Six of them even made their Spotify U.S. debuts following the LP's release.

These artists include Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy, who appeared on "Blackbiird," Shaboozy, who was featured on "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin," along with country legend Linda Martell on the aforementioned "Spaghettii" and "The Linda Martell Show." In addition to "Blackbiird," Roberts also provided background vocals on "Tyrant."

The artists celebrated their collaborations on social media shortly after Cowboy Carter dropped. One TikTok shows Adell crying while seeing Beyoncé live during the Renaissance World Tour, then shows her crying again, months later, to news of her appearance on Cowboy Carter. "You can expect a long sappy post tomorrow, but for tonight I just wanna say thank you to Beyoncé," she wrote on X.

TikTok
Fan in a hat and gloves reacts emotionally at a Beyoncé concert
X
Another TikTok shows Roberts excitedly singing "With Beyoncé, I did two songs."

"I'M ON BEYONCÉ’S ALBUM. My first feature ever is with Beyoncé, Thank you God," Roberts also wrote on Twitter. "BLACKBIIRD feature and TYRANT back vocals! Thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments, yall made this happen. This is literally a dream come true @Beyonce."

@thereynaroberts

BLACKBIIRD feature and Tyrant backvocals😍 Thank you God❤️‍🔥 And thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments yall made this happen! #fyp #singer #music #country #countrymusic #beyonce #blacktiktok

♬ original sound - ReynaRoberts
TikTok
Spencer, Kennedy, and Shaboozy also celebrated with social media posts of their own, while Martell, who only released one album during her career as a singer, praised Bey on Instagram.

“I am proud that @beyonce is exploring her country music roots,” the 82-year-old wrote. “What she is doing is beautiful, and I’m honored to be a part of it. It’s Beyoncé, after all!”

Cowboy Carter also features Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Jones, and Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter.

@brittney.spencer

i didn’t expect last night to go the way that it did. i just wanted to (casually lol) pull up on what i knew was gonna be a fun act ii listening party downtown for the queen 🐝. thanks for showing me & my sis @ReynaRoberts so much love tonight..ily nashville 🥲🫶🏾

♬ original sound - Brittney Spencer
@tieramusic

“Take these broken wings and learn to fly” I cannot believe it. God is so good. I’m on a @Beyoncé record. And not on one but TWO songs. You can catch me on those harms on Tyrant too! I’ve been in Nashville for almost 8 years chasing this country music dream. There have been a lot of highs and lows along the way and this - being on Beyonce’s album takes the cake. I grew up listening to her music, practicing her runs over and over. Whenever people would ask me “Who’s your dream collab?” the answer was always Beyonce but it was such a far away dream because BEYONCÉ?! I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you Beyoncé for shining your light. This album is so important. It will not only change the future of country music but music as a whole and I cannot wait to watch it unfold. Thank you thank you thank you thank you.

♬ BLACKBIIRD - Beyoncé & Tanner Adell & Brittney Spencer & Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
X
Instagram
