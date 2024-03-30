Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey, and More Black Country Artists Get First U.S. Spotify Entries With 'Cowboy Carter' Features

Beyoncé rounded up some of the finest Black artists in country music for her new album, Cowboy Carter. Six of them even made their Spotify U.S. debuts following the LP's release.
These artists include Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy, who appeared on "Blackbiird," Shaboozy, who was featured on "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin," along with country legend Linda Martell on the aforementioned "Spaghettii" and "The Linda Martell Show." In addition to "Blackbiird," Roberts also provided background vocals on "Tyrant."
The artists celebrated their collaborations on social media shortly after Cowboy Carter dropped. One TikTok shows Adell crying while seeing Beyoncé live during the Renaissance World Tour, then shows her crying again, months later, to news of her appearance on Cowboy Carter. "You can expect a long sappy post tomorrow, but for tonight I just wanna say thank you to Beyoncé," she wrote on X.
Another TikTok shows Roberts excitedly singing "With Beyoncé, I did two songs."
"I'M ON BEYONCÉ’S ALBUM. My first feature ever is with Beyoncé, Thank you God," Roberts also wrote on Twitter. "BLACKBIIRD feature and TYRANT back vocals! Thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments, yall made this happen. This is literally a dream come true @Beyonce."
Spencer, Kennedy, and Shaboozy also celebrated with social media posts of their own, while Martell, who only released one album during her career as a singer, praised Bey on Instagram.
“I am proud that @beyonce is exploring her country music roots,” the 82-year-old wrote. “What she is doing is beautiful, and I’m honored to be a part of it. It’s Beyoncé, after all!”
Cowboy Carter also features Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Jones, and Beyoncé's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter.