Lil Nas X is lamenting the fact that his forays into country music weren’t as celebrated as Beyoncé and Shaboozey's.

In an interview with BBC, Nas said he was “happy” that these artists are getting their much-deserved shine. “I wish this would have happened for me,” he added, per Rolling Stone. “I wasn’t even able to experience this.”

Beyoncé has made history with her Cowboy Carter country album, with “Texas Hold ‘Em” becoming the first single by a Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The project, itself, landed atop the Top Country Albums chart, making it the first offering from a Black woman to hit No. 1 as well. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” also saw major success, climbing to the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10.