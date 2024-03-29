Cowboy Carter, meet world. World, meet Cowboy Carter.

Friday, Beyoncé opened the doors on Act II: Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album and first to lean fully into her country influences. The 42-year-old's new project arrives less than two years after Act I of the planned trilogy, Renaissance, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 before going on to be nominated for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

Artists credited on Cowboy Carter include 90-year-old Willie Nelson, 82-year-old Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy, and Bey's younger daughter with Jay-Z, 6-year-old Rumi Carter. It's got covers of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and the Beatles' "Blackbird."

When joining fans in kicking off the 10-day countdown to Act II earlier this month, Beyoncé pointed to the five-year recording process behind the album, which she says is intended to serve as a "continuation" of its predecessor.

"I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning, and never stop," the 32-time Grammy-winner said in a note to fans. "This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album."