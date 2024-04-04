Beyoncé’s Rumored Rock Album: Fans Hoping to Hear Tina Turner, Playboi Carti, Paramore, blink-182, and More

Post-Cowboy Carter, the speculation has only continued to build. Fans have gotten specific with regards to who, and what, they're hoping to hear on this hypothetical (for now) rock turn from the 32-time Grammy winner. Most recently, the Rockyoncé talk procured more fuel for the hype fire thanks to a timely handwritten note, paired with flowers, that saw Bey telling Third Man Records founder (and previous Lemonade collaborator) Jack White “how much you inspired” her work on Act II.

White is far from the only rock music figure to have recorded and/or performed with Bey over the years. In 2004, she and the late Prince unforgettably opened that year's Grammys ceremony with a medley including “Purple Rain” and “Crazy in Love.” 12 years later, she joined the Chris Martin-fronted Coldplay for the band's Super Bowl 50 halftime show, where she performed the Lemonade-launching “Formation.”