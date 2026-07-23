Insomniac Drops 'Marvel's Wolverine' Story Trailer at SDCC 2026

Insomniac Games has debuted the official story trailer for Marvel's Wolverine at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 — watch it above.

Giving players their clearest look yet at the PS5 exclusive's narrative, the new clip follows last week's sneak peek that features a Logan voiceover by Liam McIntyre.

"I've lived long enough. It's all started to blur together," Logan can be heard saying in the trailer. "Every fight. Every death. I'm trying to hold on. I can feel it slipping away. Who I am. Who I was. When that's gone, there won't be anything left. Except rage."