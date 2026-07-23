Insomniac Drops 'Marvel's Wolverine' Story Trailer at SDCC 2026

Key Takeaways
- Insomniac Games dropped the official story trailer for Marvel's Wolverine at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, giving the clearest look yet at the PS5 exclusive’s narrative and tone.
- The trailer confirms Lady Deathstrike and a reluctant-partner Sabretooth, while an SDCC prequel Infinity Comic hints Mr. Sinister as the true villain, ahead of the game’s September 15 PS5 launch.
- It follows a previous trailer that includes a haunted Logan voiceover by Liam McIntyre — "Every fight. Every death… When that’s gone, there won’t be anything left. Except rage."
Insomniac Games has debuted the official story trailer for Marvel's Wolverine at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 — watch it above.
Giving players their clearest look yet at the PS5 exclusive's narrative, the new clip follows last week's sneak peek that features a Logan voiceover by Liam McIntyre.
"I've lived long enough. It's all started to blur together," Logan can be heard saying in the trailer. "Every fight. Every death. I'm trying to hold on. I can feel it slipping away. Who I am. Who I was. When that's gone, there won't be anything left. Except rage."
Lady Deathstrike and Sabretooth also both appear in the new story trailer, with the latter framed as a reluctant partner alongside Logan.
A San Diego Comic-Con prequel Infinity Comic, written by narrative director Walt Williams, has teased that Mr. Sinister is the story's true villain.
Published by Sony, Marvel's Wolverine hits PlayStation 5 on September 15.