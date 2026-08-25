Uniforum's Wide Leg Canvas Pants Now Available on Complex

Uniforum's Wide Leg Canvas Pants are available in three colorways on Complex.

The workwear-inspired bottoms, which come in Black, Brown, and Green, are made from 14oz, 100% organic cotton duck canvas and treated with a stone-wash finish designed to give the fabric a broken-in feel right away. Construction leans on workwear references throughout: an exposed double-pronged doughnut button fly, metal rivets at stress points, front patch pockets, and utility pockets on both legs round out the details.