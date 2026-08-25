Style

Uniforum's Wide Leg Canvas Pants Now Available on Complex

All three colorways—Black, Brown, and Green—are available now.

Two long skirts, one brown and one black, with button details on the front.
Complex

Uniforum's Wide Leg Canvas Pants are available in three colorways on Complex.

The workwear-inspired bottoms, which come in Black, Brown, and Green, are made from 14oz, 100% organic cotton duck canvas and treated with a stone-wash finish designed to give the fabric a broken-in feel right away. Construction leans on workwear references throughout: an exposed double-pronged doughnut button fly, metal rivets at stress points, front patch pockets, and utility pockets on both legs round out the details.

The silhouette is a wide-leg, modern baggy cut consistent with the rest of Uniforum's bottoms lineup.

Where to buy the Wide Leg Canvas Pants

If you’re looking to add a new piece to your rotation, shop Uniforum on Complex.

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