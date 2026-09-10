Sneakers

The Best Sneaker Collabs to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

From the Supreme x Nike to A Ma Maniere x Air Jordans, these are the best sneaker collabs to buy for under retail in 2026.

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Action Bronson x New Balance 992 ‘Digitalis Purpurea,’ A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ Supreme x Nike Blazer Mid
Action Bronson x New Balance 992 ‘Digitalis Purpurea,’ A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 ‘While You Were Sleeping,’ Supreme x Nike Blazer Mid. Via Complex

Copping good sneakers, specifically collaborations, don’t necessarily always have to break the bank. In a lot of instances, pairs end up on the secondary marketplace for under retail price.

There are a number of reasons why sneaker releases and collaborations end up at below market prices. This includes increased production numbers, to pairs getting lost in the fold with how many releases are dropping week in and week out.

We scoured StockX and found plenty of collaborations available for under their intended retail prices. For this list, we took the average resale price over the last three months that are under retail at the time of publication, but it’s important to note that prices fluctuate constantly and by size. These are the best sneaker collaborations you can buy right now for under retail.

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Action Bronson x New Balance 992 ‘Digitalis Purpurea’

Retail Price: $240
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $221

The “Digitalis Purpurea” New Balance 992 is one of Action Bronson’s best collabs with the brand. The silhouette itself is one of the most comfortable on the market plus the reduced price makes for a solid cop.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 ‘While You Were Sleeping’

Retail Price: $225
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $131

The absorbent amount of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan releases in recent years may have led to the prices declining on the secondary marketplace. Luckily for fans, the sneakers are still strong.

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Travis Scott x Nike Field Jaxx ‘Leche Blue’

Retail Price: $160
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $117

A Travis Scott x Nike collab being available for under retail sounds absurd given the resale value for many of his sneaker projects, but that’s not the case for this blue and tan Field Jaxx colorway.

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Blackout’

Retail Price: $150
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $130

Prior to its retro in 2023, the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1s were limited to just friends and family of the hip-hop group. Now, fans can own the coveted sneaker at a discounted price.

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Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Navy’

Retail Price: $225
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $203

Unlike the other pairs on this list, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is an intra-brand collab and not one made with an outside party. That being said, an upgraded version of the Air Jordan 4 for under retail is a worthy pickup.

Undercover x Nike React Element 87

Retail Price: $180
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $164

Another Nike collab that came and gone is Undercover’s React Element 87. The project was reselling for upwards of $400 at its peak, but now pairs go for below retail. Thankfully for fans, the sneaker has aged well despite the drop in resale price.

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Supreme x Nike Blazer Mid

Retail Price: $118
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $89

It’s not often that a Supreme x Nike collab is available for under retail, but that’s the case with their Blazer Mid from 2022.

Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid ‘Fossil’

Retail Price: $150
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $144

While the Air Force 1 Mid isn’t one of the most favorable cuts of the silhouette, Stussy’s take on the shoe has been one of the best in recent memory. Being able to grab it at a discount is a bonus.

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Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Foamposite One

Retail Price: $520
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $463

Comme des Garcons’ collab of the Nike Foamposite One retailed for a whooping $520, so being able to cop a pair for around $450 feels like a deal.

Sacai x Undercover x Nike LD Waffle

Retail Price: $170
Current Average StockX Resale Price: $163

There was once a time when the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle was nearly every sneaker fan’s favorite shoe. Now that isn’t the case anymore, and you can actually grab a pair for below retail, specifically this colorway designed in collaboration with Undercover.

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