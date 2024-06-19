While fans wait for a collaborative project from 50 Cent and Eminem, the rappers continue to showcase their model friendship.
On Juneteenth (June 19), Fifty shared an endearing message on Instagram about the power of friendship, posting an AI-generated picture of himself standing beside Em.
"My friends are important to me, I have came across so many suckers I value them," Fif wrote. "I learned a lot about my self over the years. I don’t need a lot of friends, just a few good ones."
Certainly, the G-Unit leader has a lot to appreciate Em for, like when The Death of Slim Shady rapper introduced Fif to Dr. Dre in the early 2000s. Fifty also appeared in the trailer for Em's upcoming album, which will be executive produced by Dr. Dre.
"I thought we were friends. He's not a friend; he's a psychopath," Fifty comically says about Em in the video below.
Last September, Em was a special guest on the Detroit stop of Fifty's Final Lap tour, where he gave him props after performing their 2009 collaboration "Crack a Bottle."
"Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known: 50 Cent!" Em declared onstage.