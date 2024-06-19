While fans wait for a collaborative project from 50 Cent and Eminem, the rappers continue to showcase their model friendship.

On Juneteenth (June 19), Fifty shared an endearing message on Instagram about the power of friendship, posting an AI-generated picture of himself standing beside Em.

"My friends are important to me, I have came across so many suckers I value them," Fif wrote. "I learned a lot about my self over the years. I don’t need a lot of friends, just a few good ones."