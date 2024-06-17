50 Cent recently announced the Humor and Harmony Weekend in August—and got a joke off in the process.

Over the last couple of days, Fif has been detailing the festival’s lineup, which includes Kai Cenat, Cam’ron, Gillie Da Kid, 2 Chainz, Michael Blackson, Katt Williams, and more. But 50 also took the opportunity to troll Diddy.

“So I have to confirm he is to be let in, not the party but Shreveport period OK 😟 LOL,” 50 captioned a now-deleted post of a Diddy lookalike in an orange jumpsuit next to a police officer.

“Diddy want to come, but if he come the Fed’s gonna come,” text over the image said.