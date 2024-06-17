50 Cent recently announced the Humor and Harmony Weekend in August—and got a joke off in the process.
Over the last couple of days, Fif has been detailing the festival’s lineup, which includes Kai Cenat, Cam’ron, Gillie Da Kid, 2 Chainz, Michael Blackson, Katt Williams, and more. But 50 also took the opportunity to troll Diddy.
“So I have to confirm he is to be let in, not the party but Shreveport period OK 😟 LOL,” 50 captioned a now-deleted post of a Diddy lookalike in an orange jumpsuit next to a police officer.
“Diddy want to come, but if he come the Fed’s gonna come,” text over the image said.
Humor and Harmony Weekend is set to take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11 in Shreveport, Louisiana. It’s unclear exactly what’s happening at the festival, but it does feature an all-star lineup already.
50 Cent and Diddy have been at odds with each other for almost 20 years, with the Queens native taking as many shots as possible at the disgraced music mogul. Diddy's litany of legal issues and abuse allegations over the last few months has only added fuel to 50's fire.
Most recently, in early June, 50 showed up to a Diddy roast in Miami, which aimed to financially help victims of sexual assault. In late May, 50 also sold his Diddy docuseries to Netflix.