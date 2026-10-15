Diddy's Family Disputes Reports of Prison Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord

A member of Diddy’s family has denied reports that the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder’s head injury was the result of a fight with convicted Jamaican drug lord Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke.

On the Thursday (Oct. 15) episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren Lorosa said she spoke directly with someone from Diddy’s family, and they refuted reports of the 56-year-old music mogul getting into a fight with the drug lord. “I spoke to a family member, a family member of Diddy’s, who tells me this story is completely false,” she shared, as seen in the clip below. “There was not a fight at all.”

The report alleged that Diddy got into a fight with the Jamaican drug kingpin during his time outside of where he’s being held at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix. However, the unidentified family said that wouldn’t be possible because he’s constantly under supervision by guards at the prison. They also told Lorosa that they’re uncertain as to what caused his head injury, which required Diddy to be taken out of prison and to a nearby hospital for treatment, but they’re certain it “wasn’t anything crazy.”

The family member did express frustration that Diddy’s HIPAA rights were violated when it was reported that he was taken to a hospital. “From what I’m told, there’s not even an investigation happening on this yet,” she added about the allegations that Diddy got into an altercation with Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke. “But they’re on two different sides of Fort Dix… They wouldn’t even be interacting every day.”

Complex has reached out to Diddy’s representatives for comment.