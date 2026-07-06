Marcellus Wiley Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Wife Before His Domestic Violence Arrest

Further details regarding Marcellus Wiley’s arrest in Florida on a domestic battery charge reveal that he allegedly assaulted and threatened the life of his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley.

The former NFL defensive end and ex-Fox Sports personality was arrested over the Fourth of July weekend after an alleged incident, and a police affidavit reviewed by Complex reveals what happened.

An officer responded to reports of a battery complaint at the World Center Marriott on Saturday (July 4), and Marcellus was taken into custody. In a sworn statement, Annemarie said she was afraid of her husband after he told her he was going to kill her.

She alleged that Marcellus has an unreported history of violence against her, and laid hands on her the previous morning. She detailed an incident in which he stood over her in the hotel bedroom and used “one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek,” which she believed he did to cause her harm. She added that their seven-year-old daughter witnessed the incident, and that she was planning to divorce Marcellus when they returned from their trip to Florida. Police did not observe any visible injuries.

Marcellus told the police that he had not gotten into a physical altercation with his wife in the hotel and said there was never a history of physical violence between them. He also suggested that she made the complaint because of her intentions to file for divorce, and showed responding officers his recent text messages with Annemarie, which they agreed were cordial in nature.