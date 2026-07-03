Famous Dex

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Famous Dex showing off his new teeth.
Music

Famous Dex Treats Himself to $63,000 Birthday Dental Procedure: 'My Teeth Was F*cked Up'

Feeling himself and his new teeth, Dex told fans: "Tell ya bitch plz get out my DM."

Trace William Cowen323 days ago
Famous Dex Says He's 11 Months Sober,
Music

Famous Dex Announces New Album, Says He's 11 Months Sober: 'Keep God First, Never Give Up'

Famous Dex has announced that he's dropping a new project and told TMZ that he's been completely sober for 11 months while revealing a healthy new look.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1192 days ago
Rapper Famous Dex performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival
Music

Famous Dex Arrested at Court Hearing for Violating Protective Order

Famous Dex was in court to plead not guilty to 19 charges—including domestic violence and gun possession—stemming from an incident that took place in March.

Xavier Hamilton1860 days ago
Famous Dex performs onstage during day two of the Rolling Loud Festival.
Music

Famous Dex Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Luxury Watch Theft

Famous Dex is being accused of creating an elaborate story to cover up the disappearance of a luxury watch he agreed to promote on social media.

Jose Martinez1907 days ago
famous-dex
Music

Famous Dex Facing 19 Charges for Domestic Violence, Gun Possession, and More

Dex has reportedly been hit with 19 charges stemming from three separate incidents, two involving ex-girlfriends and the third involving a concealed weapon.

tara mahadevan1938 days ago
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Music

Famous Dex Arrested in North Hollywood for Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Earlier this week, Dex was reported to have been robbed of a $50,000 watch and thousands in cash at gunpoint. He was arrested on Tuesday night.

Trace William Cowen1948 days ago
famous dex
Music

Famous Dex Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint for $50,000 Watch and Cash

Authorities told TMZ that the Chicago rapper claims he got together with a friend who allowed Dex to borrow a $50,000 watch for a video shoot.

Philip Lewis1952 days ago
Famous Dex
Music

Famous Dex Has Reportedly Checked Into Rehab

Rapper Famous Dex has reportedly checked into rehab with the help of Rich the Kid after fans and NLE Choppa expressed concern over his drug use. 

Joe Price2035 days ago
Famous Dex at the Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite.
Music

SWAT Visits Famous Dex's Home Over Suspected Domestic Violence

Police were called to the home of Famous Dex over a domestic violence complaint, but when authorities arrived, he was nowhere to be found.

Jose Martinez2056 days ago
famous dex
Music

Famous Dex Responds After NLE Choppa’s Call For Intervention On His Drug Use: ‘At Least Somebody Cares’

NLE Choppa took to social media to share his concerns about Famous Dex's drug use, and Dex went on to respond by thanking him for his concern.

Jordan Rose2058 days ago
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Music

Famous Dex Had an Epileptic Seizure While Performing

Famous Dex previously announced he was quitting lean and xanax.

tara mahadevan2451 days ago
Party Bus
Music

Premiere: Rich the Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch Turn Up on the "Party Bus" in New Video

"Party Bus" is off the 'Rich Forever 4' compilation project.

Joe Price2475 days ago
Rich Forever 4
Music

Rich the Kid Shares 'Rich Forever 4' Compilation f/ ASAP Ferg, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch

Famous Dex, 83 Babies, Jay Critch, Yung Bino, and Airi all show up to flex their talents, while Tg3 Thr33 and ASAP Ferg also drop by.

Joe Price2542 days ago
dex
Music

Famous Dex Quits Lean and Xanax: 'It's Over With'

Dex shared a candid message to fans Thursday revealing he had decided to stop utilizing lean and Xanax.

Trace William Cowen2654 days ago
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Music

Famous Dex Says He's Going to Help Fan Who Tried to Commandeer Jet to Catch Show

Famous Dex initially thought the news of the fan's attempted jet stealing was false.

Trace William Cowen2721 days ago
Famous Dex at Rolling Loud
Music

Arkansas Teen Who Tried to Steal Jet to Attend Famous Dex Concert Gets 5-Year Probation

A teen arrested on July 4 for trying to steal a jet to fly to a Famous Dex concert pleaded guilty to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary.

tara mahadevan2727 days ago
soulja
Music

Soulja Boy Argues With Famous Dex on Instagram Live: 'You a F*ckin' Junkie'

Soulja Boy is having one hell of a 2019 so far.

Trace William Cowen2739 days ago

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