Cardi B Threatens to Sue BIA, Alleges She Spread Rumors of Her Cheating on Offset

Cardi provided proof that she recorded the song several years ago but held off on releasing it. She also asserts that she "never had an issue" with Bia prior to "Like What" coming out.

"She threw slugs on me on a song," Cardi says, realizing that this beef may escalate.

Cardi then alleges a mutual friend of hers and Offset claimed Bia possessed a sex tape of her and another man, threatening to release it if Cardi responded to the song. Cardi said she and her manager investigated the claim and spoke to a producer who claimed Bia, referred to as "shawty," was the source. Then, Cardi's remix of “Wanna Be” came out.

“Though she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B— please, don’t nobody wanna be ya [Bia]” Cardi rapped.

Cardi also shared a snippet of a diss track Bia allegedly had in the vault, where she raps, "How you mad at him cheating on you? Bitch, tell him the truth," referring to Offset's reported infidelity.