Cardi B Threatens to Sue BIA, Alleges She Spread Rumors of Her Cheating on Offset

Things between Cardi B and Bia are heating up. Following Cardi’s remix of GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” which contains a lyric allegedly aimed toward Bia, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is now threatening a lawsuit.
In an explosive Instagram Live, Cardi alleges Bia levied accusations of "copying" her, first claiming there were similarities between the beats for Bia's "I'm That Bitch" and Cardi's "Like What (Freestyle)," both of which sampled the same Missy Elliott song, "She's a Bitch." She claimed the Bronx rapper copied her again after noticing similarities between her song "Fall Back" and Cardi's "Enough."
Cardi provided proof that she recorded the song several years ago but held off on releasing it. She also asserts that she "never had an issue" with Bia prior to "Like What" coming out.
"She threw slugs on me on a song," Cardi says, realizing that this beef may escalate.
Cardi then alleges a mutual friend of hers and Offset claimed Bia possessed a sex tape of her and another man, threatening to release it if Cardi responded to the song. Cardi said she and her manager investigated the claim and spoke to a producer who claimed Bia, referred to as "shawty," was the source. Then, Cardi's remix of “Wanna Be” came out.
“Though she was on the shelf, IKEA/ Hope she talk like that when I see her/ B— please, don’t nobody wanna be ya [Bia]” Cardi rapped.
Cardi also shared a snippet of a diss track Bia allegedly had in the vault, where she raps, "How you mad at him cheating on you? Bitch, tell him the truth," referring to Offset's reported infidelity.
"When you lie about my p***y, I'ma sue you and you better come with receipts," Cardi said. She also claims Bia posted on her alternate Instagram, or finsta, "Good luck, bitch. U think I'm Tasha K," referring to the blogger that Cardi successfully sued for defamation.
Wasting no time, Bia hopped on Instagram Live in the early hours of June 2 to play the full diss. "Put it on your hubby since you lying on your vows," Bia raps, further fueling the accusations of Cardi's infidelity.
As of publishing time, Cardi has not responded to Bia's Live but has liked several tweets about the situation, including one that says Bia "lost."
This story will be updated.