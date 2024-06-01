BIA Shades Cardi B in Response to "Wanna Be (Remix)" Diss: 'B*tches Is Trash'

BIA is certainly not a fan of Cardi B's new verse on the "Wanna Be (Remix)."

On Friday (May 31), the Really Her rapper made her feelings known about Cardi's new track with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, as she hopped on X with a hostile response.

In the final section of her "Wanna Be (Remix)" verse, Cardi raps:

Ass and titties come out when it's sunny

Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me (Ah)

She did what? Had no idea (Idea)

Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)

Hope she talk like that when I see her (Woo)

Bitch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (BIA) (Ah)

Cheap lookin' ass ho, weak lookin' ass ho

Great Value me lookin' ass ho

Girl, these bitches be pussy

Delete every tweet lookin' ass ho

Many fans quickly noted the line very likely directed at BIA. The verse was just enough to ignite the rapper, who responded with her own impromptu line. "BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS," BIA wrote.

The Massachusetts native followed up the post with a battle rap clip, which showed a contestant embarassingly failing to excite bystanders with a line that she thought was clever.