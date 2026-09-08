Ayaa Mesbah
Latest Stories
J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best
What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.
Brandon Blackwood Talks Scaling Handbag Business, Working With Saweetie, and Where He Finds Inspiration
Working with Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Halle Berry has helped Brandon Blackwood create a Black-owned handbag empire. Here, he talks how he didi it.
Everything You Need to Know About A24's 'The Green Knight'
A24's latest film 'The Green Knight' (starring Dev Patel) is one confusing journey. Here's everything you need to know about the film if you've seen it or not.
The Bittersweet 10-Year Anniversary of the 'Harry Potter' Finale
While 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2' was released 10 years ago today, J. K. Rowling's post-Potter infamy makes it hard to celebrate this moment.