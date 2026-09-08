Ayaa Mesbah Portrait

Ayaa Mesbah

Joined June 2021 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage of J. Cole in various outfits and poses, showcasing different stages of his career. Each stage represents another J. Cole album, from 'Born Sinner' to 'The Fall Off.'

J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best

What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.

Ayaa Mesbah217 days ago
Brandon Blackwood Bags

Brandon Blackwood Talks Scaling Handbag Business, Working With Saweetie, and Where He Finds Inspiration

Working with Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Halle Berry has helped Brandon Blackwood create a Black-owned handbag empire. Here, he talks how he didi it.

Ayaa Mesbah1827 days ago
The Green Knight

Everything You Need to Know About A24's 'The Green Knight'

A24's latest film 'The Green Knight' (starring Dev Patel) is one confusing journey. Here's everything you need to know about the film if you've seen it or not.

Ayaa Mesbah1871 days ago
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 10 Year Anniversary

The Bittersweet 10-Year Anniversary of the 'Harry Potter' Finale

While 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2' was released 10 years ago today, J. K. Rowling's post-Potter infamy makes it hard to celebrate this moment.

Ayaa Mesbah1890 days ago

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