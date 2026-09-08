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Drea O

Joined February 2023 | 10 posts
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Group of eight individuals posed casually in a room with two lamps and chairs, wearing various trendy outfits

Exclusive: Watch 2 Chainz, Da'Vinchi, La La Anthony, and More Come Together For 'BMF' Season 3

Season 3 of 'BMF' continues to show the Flenory brothers' impact on hip hop culture.

Drea O934 days ago

First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’

Our thoughts on the best, worst, and most surprising things about the album.

Drea O1077 days ago

FendiDa Rappa Shares Story Behind “Point Me 2” With Cardi B and More

FendiDa Rappa tells Complex about how her collaboration with Cardi B on "Point Me 2" came to life, growing up in Chicago, and the future of juke-drill.

Drea O1148 days ago
Jason Lee Interview

Jason Lee Talks Parting Ways With Ye, Debuting Rihanna's Baby Pics and New Show

Jason Lee talks new partnership with REVOLT TV for 'The Jason Lee Show,' getting Rihanna's exclusive baby photos, the queen controversy, and working with Kanye.

Drea O1233 days ago
rap media pioneers complex

Hip-Hop Media Pioneers

Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.

Drea O1260 days ago
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Lola Brooke Is Not to Be Played With

After the momentum she gained from her introductory hit single, “Don’t Play With It,” Lola Brooke's energy is contagious. Read her interview with Complex.

Drea O1270 days ago
rappers to watch 2023 lead image

20 Rappers to Watch in 2023

Complex compiled a list of 20 rappers we believe you should be paying attention to in 2023—from Lola Brooke and Monaleo to Bandmanrill and Luh Tyler.

Drea O1324 days ago
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' album press photo by Mason Poole

First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.

Drea O1511 days ago
King Von

A Mural Was Painted to Honor King Von, But Police Are Trying to Take It Down

A mural was painted in King Von's old neighborhood in Chicago to honor the late rapper's life, but police are trying to get it taken down. Here's the story.

Drea O1850 days ago
Black History Month 2021

A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’

This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current &amp; historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.

Drea O2027 days ago
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