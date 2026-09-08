Drea O
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Watch 2 Chainz, Da'Vinchi, La La Anthony, and More Come Together For 'BMF' Season 3
Season 3 of 'BMF' continues to show the Flenory brothers' impact on hip hop culture.
First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’
Our thoughts on the best, worst, and most surprising things about the album.
FendiDa Rappa Shares Story Behind “Point Me 2” With Cardi B and More
FendiDa Rappa tells Complex about how her collaboration with Cardi B on "Point Me 2" came to life, growing up in Chicago, and the future of juke-drill.
Jason Lee Talks Parting Ways With Ye, Debuting Rihanna's Baby Pics and New Show
Jason Lee talks new partnership with REVOLT TV for 'The Jason Lee Show,' getting Rihanna's exclusive baby photos, the queen controversy, and working with Kanye.
Hip-Hop Media Pioneers
Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Lola Brooke Is Not to Be Played With
After the momentum she gained from her introductory hit single, “Don’t Play With It,” Lola Brooke's energy is contagious. Read her interview with Complex.
20 Rappers to Watch in 2023
Complex compiled a list of 20 rappers we believe you should be paying attention to in 2023—from Lola Brooke and Monaleo to Bandmanrill and Luh Tyler.
First Impressions of Beyoncé’s New Album 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' has finally arrived. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts? Here's our first impressions review.
A Mural Was Painted to Honor King Von, But Police Are Trying to Take It Down
A mural was painted in King Von's old neighborhood in Chicago to honor the late rapper's life, but police are trying to get it taken down. Here's the story.
A Black History Tribute: ‘Thank You for Leading the Way’
This Black History Month, we chose to celebrate figures—both current & historical—who have inspired us and shaped our world through thank-you letters.