The Game Says Rap Is 'Watered Down' and Fans Side With Whoever 'Is Currently Safe for the Culture'

The Game doesn't take contemporary rap beef seriously, in fact, the Compton veteran artist thinks it's gotten "watered down."

On Wednesday (May 1), the Paisley Dreams artist gave his perspective on the 2024 rap war featuring Drake and Kendrick Lamar in an Instagram upload, next to a screenshot of an X post by 'Joe Budden Podcast' co-host @OfficiallyIce.

"I want one of these rap n***as to diss Game," the post read. "Just so y'all can see what a proper diss record looks like."

But according to Game, no one wants to go toe-to-toe with him, like he's gone with the likes of 50 Cent, Eminem, Jay-Z, Meek Mill and others.

"Cause my level of disrespect has no limit & I can actually rap rap," Game wrote in response to the post in his Instagram caption. "Fans gone choose up with whatever artist is currently safe for the culture to love as a whole but every real rap n***a in this shit KNOW who to play with & who not to."

He continued, "Hip hop/Rap or whatever yall calling it these days was already watered down, then Cole apologized and turned this shit into Kool-Aid wit no sugar."