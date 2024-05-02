Fat Joe Launches Haiti Relief Fund to Provide Essential Supplies for Families

Fat Joe and Zoey Dollaz have partnered with Foor For the Poor to create a relief fund for Haiti.
The philanthropic effort, called Fat Joe & Friends Relief for Haiti, will supply Haiti with aid and essential supplies as the country endures a humanitarian crisis. The new initiative arrives amid a particularly turbulent year for Haiti after armed gangs burned police stations, raided two enormous prisons, and freed over 4,000 inmates.
“My heart goes out to all the Haitians that are suffering because of this humanitarian crisis,” Joe said in a statement.
“Many of my close friends are Haitian, so we’ve been watching this tragedy unfold and exploring the most efficient and effective ways to provide meaningful support," he continued. "All relief items and financial contributions will go directly to Food For The Poor, so they can safely distribute the donations directly to the families in need.”
The violence has displaced thousands of Haitians and has led to limited access to food, water, and basic hygiene. Example of relief items include portable mattresses, diapers, shampoo, solar-powered lanterns, fuel-efficient cooking stoves, mosquito nets, and reusable water containers.
Fat Joe is asking people to contribute in three ways: purchase items from an Amazon wish list, donate directly to the fund, or drop off donations at Food For the Poor’s South Florida distribution center on May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.