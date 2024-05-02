Fat Joe Launches Haiti Relief Fund to Provide Essential Supplies for Families

Fat Joe and Zoey Dollaz have partnered with Foor For the Poor to create a relief fund for Haiti.

The philanthropic effort, called Fat Joe & Friends Relief for Haiti, will supply Haiti with aid and essential supplies as the country endures a humanitarian crisis. The new initiative arrives amid a particularly turbulent year for Haiti after armed gangs burned police stations, raided two enormous prisons, and freed over 4,000 inmates.

“My heart goes out to all the Haitians that are suffering because of this humanitarian crisis,” Joe said in a statement.