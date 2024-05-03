Mariah The Scientist Arrested Over Alleged Attack In Atlanta Club

Mariah the Scientist was put behind bars this week in connection to a nightclub beatdown.
According to TMZ Hip Hop, the attack took place on March 29 at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge. The alleged victim, identified as Cleopatra Dues, reported the incident to Fulton County police the following day, claiming Mariah—legal name Mariah Amani Buckles—had assaulted her for no apparent reason.
Dues told officers she had not interacted with 26-year-old Mariah or anyone from her crew before the attack, which was captured on camera and shared on social media. Dues told police she wasn’t wearing her glasses at the time and therefore didn’t get a good look at her assailant. It wasn’t until later that she identified the attacker as Mariah.
Dues claimed the ATL singer had ripped off a wig before she began dragging her across a table and the floor, leaving her with injuries to her feet and leg. Dues said she left the scene shortly after and called 911 because she felt “unsafe.”
Mariah was arrested on May 1 and charged with simple battery. TMZ reports she was released on bond later that day. Dues is now asking Cavo for any surveillance footage that captured the incident.
Video of the attack began circulating back in March, with many believing it was Staten Island rapper Cleopatra who was attacked in the video. She shut down the rumors in a March 28 post, writing on X, “LMFAOOOOOO yall really don’t know my résumé 😂 I will never be on camera fighting anyone! Just register that. I’ve worked with so many brands like stop playing with my name fr.”