Mariah The Scientist Arrested Over Alleged Attack In Atlanta Club

Mariah the Scientist was put behind bars this week in connection to a nightclub beatdown.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the attack took place on March 29 at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge. The alleged victim, identified as Cleopatra Dues, reported the incident to Fulton County police the following day, claiming Mariah—legal name Mariah Amani Buckles—had assaulted her for no apparent reason.

Dues told officers she had not interacted with 26-year-old Mariah or anyone from her crew before the attack, which was captured on camera and shared on social media. Dues told police she wasn’t wearing her glasses at the time and therefore didn’t get a good look at her assailant. It wasn’t until later that she identified the attacker as Mariah.