Lil Tjay might have spent his 23rd birthday getting arrested in Miami, but fresh out on bail, he took to a private jet with some gifts from Benny Da Jeweler.
"Bubba Watson for the b-day," Benny said in the clip posted to Instagram. "My brother said he wanna spend $500. So I put together a little package for [him]."
After Benny showed off Tjay's new watch collection, he asked, "Yo, T, what we doin'?"
"It's another day, man," the Bronx rapper, born Tione Jayden Merritt, said. "Another day, man. I don't wanna hear none of that 'King of New York' shitty shit. I ain't saying I'm the king, I'm just telling y'all n***as, get motion. I've been seeing n***as wearing the same jewelry for three years. It's my 23 day man, you know how we coming."
To match his new gear, Tjay also had a custom watch birthday cake.
After joking that "ya bitch might be on the jet," Tjay added, "you know, we living it up. Thank you everybody that's supporting the movement."
The video comes just hours after the 222 artist was arrested at Miami-Opa Locka airport for unconfirmed reasons, although it's speculated that he missed a court date.