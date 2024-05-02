Lil Tjay might have spent his 23rd birthday getting arrested in Miami, but fresh out on bail, he took to a private jet with some gifts from Benny Da Jeweler.

"Bubba Watson for the b-day," Benny said in the clip posted to Instagram. "My brother said he wanna spend $500. So I put together a little package for [him]."

After Benny showed off Tjay's new watch collection, he asked, "Yo, T, what we doin'?"

"It's another day, man," the Bronx rapper, born Tione Jayden Merritt, said. "Another day, man. I don't wanna hear none of that 'King of New York' shitty shit. I ain't saying I'm the king, I'm just telling y'all n***as, get motion. I've been seeing n***as wearing the same jewelry for three years. It's my 23 day man, you know how we coming."

To match his new gear, Tjay also had a custom watch birthday cake.