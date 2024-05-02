Britney Spears has denied a report that she got into an argument with her boyfriend Paul Soliz which was bad enough that paramedics were called to the scene.

As reported by TMZ, the pop star was at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 1 when authorities received a call that she was causing a disturbance and harassing the hotel's staff and guests. When officers showed up, they did not find any such disturbance. The couple returned to their room at some point, where they allegedly got into an argument that turned physical.

Sources told TMZ that Spears, 42, hurt her leg in the incident and was said to be "out of control" in the hallway of the hotel outside her room. Paramedics were called over fears that she had injured herself or had a breakdown. When they arrived, she was seen with a blanket wrapped around her and appeared to have been crying. Ultimately, she did not get in the ambulance, leaving with her security and without Soliz, as seen below.