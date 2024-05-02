Britney Spears has denied a report that she got into an argument with her boyfriend Paul Soliz which was bad enough that paramedics were called to the scene.
As reported by TMZ, the pop star was at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 1 when authorities received a call that she was causing a disturbance and harassing the hotel's staff and guests. When officers showed up, they did not find any such disturbance. The couple returned to their room at some point, where they allegedly got into an argument that turned physical.
Sources told TMZ that Spears, 42, hurt her leg in the incident and was said to be "out of control" in the hallway of the hotel outside her room. Paramedics were called over fears that she had injured herself or had a breakdown. When they arrived, she was seen with a blanket wrapped around her and appeared to have been crying. Ultimately, she did not get in the ambulance, leaving with her security and without Soliz, as seen below.
On Thursday, Britney claimed fake news on Instagram, writing, "Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie 😂 ??? Goddesses out there, l'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! ! need a new toothbrush right now 🙄🙄😂😂🙈🍾PS ... I need an espresso 🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷!!! PSS ...Not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so l'm bitchy ... shit 💩 !!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed. I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace✌🏻."
The moment comes not long after Britney Spears and her ex-husband Sam Asghari finalized their divorce. The couple filed a stipulated judgment and Spears' response to his divorce filing earlier this week, so their divorce will be official once a judge signs off on it. They signed a prenup that meant Asghari would not walk away with any of her assets.
Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." It's unclear how long she has been dating Paul Soliz.
Earlier this week, Spears posted some scathing criticism of her family following the settlement of her conservatorship, under which she was placed for 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears.
"If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!” she wrote. "The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months were smooth sailing !!! The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!"