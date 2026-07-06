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YG Recalls Being Blocked From Performing "FDT," Receiving Letter From Secret Service

The Compton rapper is doubtful that he'll remake the 2016 single that featured the late Nipsey Hussle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: YG performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

YG doesn’t intend to record a second part to his controversial 2016 single “FDT” after being confronted by the Secret Service.

The Gentlemen’s Club artist discussed the song, which featured late rapper Nipsey Hussle on the July 3 episode of Big Boy’s Neigborhood. Around the 1:03:00 mark of the video below, the Compton native said that he knows individuals that “have been affected” by ICE raids among other political issues but showed wariness to remaking “FDT,” which stands for “Fuck Donald Trump.”

“A lot of people be asking me that like, ‘Bro, is you going to do part two?’” YG replied. “I'm like, "Listen, man. I got a lot of street shit going on. I got a lot of other shit going on. I don't want no smoke with them people.”

YG also revisited receiving a letter from the White House over “FDT,” and being unable to perform the song at select concerts.

“I still be going through that,” he said. “When I'm doing certain shows they be like, ‘We want him but he can’t do ‘FDT.’’”

YG also recalled being booked for a college show around 2017 and his team notifying him that he couldn’t perform the song. “My team was like, ‘Yeah, bro just to let you know it's in the contract you can't do ‘Fuck Donald Trump' if you do ‘Fuck Donald Trump’ they ain't got to pay you.’”

The college that YG was referring to was San Diego State University, and he went on to perform “FDT,” breaking the $60,000 contractual agreement, per Billboard. “Man, that motherfucker went off,” YG joked, later confirming that the institution paid him.

“You gonna book YG, but then you going to say, ‘Yeah, you can't do this though?’” he said.

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