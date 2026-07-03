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Ari Lennox, Raye, George Clinton, and More Pay Tribute to D'Angelo at BET Awards
The late R&B and soul legend received an all-star tribute at the BET Awards.
George Clinton Sues Universal Over $1.1M Frozen Funk Royalties
The Parliament-Funkadelic icon says Universal froze royalties tied to everything from P-Funk classics to Red Hot Chili Peppers credits. Here’s why he’s fighting back.
Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards
Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.
Bootsy Collins Remembers the Moment Crack Destroyed His Relationship With George Clinton
The funk legend recalled the shocking moment that made him distance himself from his P-Funk collaborator.
Detroit Funk Icon Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler Dies at 65
Fiddler is credited with introducing J Dilla to Q-Tip in 1994.
Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic
Eddie Murphy is reportedly in the early stages of landing the part of George Clinton in an upcoming biopic. He's said to be producing the project as well.
Wiz Khalifa to Play Funk Legend George Clinton in 'Spinning Gold' Film
'Spinning Gold,' the biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, has added Wiz Khalifa to the cast as funk legend and Parliament leader George Clinton.
Stormzy, IAMDDB, Gucci Mane And George Clinton Were The Clear Highlights Of Secret Solstice 2018
Fun fact: Secret Solstice 2015 was Stormzy's first ever live show outside of the UK.
J Hus, Stormzy, IAMDDB, Gucci Mane, George Clinton And More Confirmed For Secret Solstice 2018
Taking place just outside the country's capital of Reykjavik in surroundings that include a lava tunnel and a glacier (both of which you can take a tour of).