George Clinton

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (L-R) George Clinton, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Isaiah Sharkey perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ari Lennox, Raye, George Clinton, and More Pay Tribute to D'Angelo at BET Awards

The late R&B and soul legend received an all-star tribute at the BET Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Funk Legend George Clinton Suing for $1.1M in Back Royalties
Music

George Clinton Sues Universal Over $1.1M Frozen Funk Royalties

The Parliament-Funkadelic icon says Universal froze royalties tied to everything from P-Funk classics to Red Hot Chili Peppers credits. Here’s why he’s fighting back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho269 days ago
Two men in colorful, flamboyant outfits. The left wears a red hat and jacket with gold accents. The right wears a striped jacket and hat.
Music

Bootsy Collins Remembers the Moment Crack Destroyed His Relationship With George Clinton

The funk legend recalled the shocking moment that made him distance himself from his P-Funk collaborator.

Alex Ocho355 days ago
Music

Detroit Funk Icon Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler Dies at 65

Fiddler is credited with introducing J Dilla to Q-Tip in 1994.

tara mahadevan942 days ago
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Eddie Murphy attends an NBA game.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Eddie Murphy is reportedly in the early stages of landing the part of George Clinton in an upcoming biopic. He's said to be producing the project as well.

Jose Martinez1568 days ago
wiz-khalifa
Pop Culture

Wiz Khalifa to Play Funk Legend George Clinton in 'Spinning Gold' Film

'Spinning Gold,' the biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, has added Wiz Khalifa to the cast as funk legend and Parliament leader George Clinton.

Joe Price1855 days ago
Stormzy
Music

Stormzy, IAMDDB, Gucci Mane And George Clinton Were The Clear Highlights Of Secret Solstice 2018

Fun fact: Secret Solstice 2015 was Stormzy's first ever live show outside of the UK.

James Keith2929 days ago
Secret Solstice 2017 (credit: Juliette Rowland)
Music

J Hus, Stormzy, IAMDDB, Gucci Mane, George Clinton And More Confirmed For Secret Solstice 2018

Taking place just outside the country's capital of Reykjavik in surroundings that include a lava tunnel and a glacier (both of which you can take a tour of).

James Keith2998 days ago

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