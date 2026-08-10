Free The Youth Unboxes Its Air Jordan 16 Collab

This past weekend, Free The Youth held an in-person release in New York City for its anticipated Air Jordan 16 collab.
The launch for the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collection was held at Awake NY’s retail store located at 62 Orchard St., on a first-come, first-served basis. As expected, hundreds of sneaker fans lined up on the block for a chance to cop a pair, as seen in the Instagram video below.
In attendance for the drop were Free The Youth co-founders Jonathan Coffie, Kelly Foli, Winfred Mensah, and Richard Kweku Ormano, who unboxed the sneaker for Complex and gave us a deeper dive into the design. One of the most notable design elements was the touching tribute on the shoebox to Free The Youth co-founder Winfred "Shace" Mensah, who sadly passed away in 2021.
Check out Free The Youth’s unboxing and full breakdown of its Air Jordan 16 collab in the Instagram post below.