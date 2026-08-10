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Free The Youth Unboxes Its Air Jordan 16 Collab

Watch Free The Youth break down its Air Jordan 16 collab.

Free The Youth Air Jordan 17
Free The Youth unboxes its Air Jordan 17 collab.

This past weekend, Free The Youth held an in-person release in New York City for its anticipated Air Jordan 16 collab.

The launch for the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collection was held at Awake NY’s retail store located at 62 Orchard St., on a first-come, first-served basis. As expected, hundreds of sneaker fans lined up on the block for a chance to cop a pair, as seen in the Instagram video below.

In attendance for the drop were Free The Youth co-founders Jonathan Coffie, Kelly Foli, Winfred Mensah, and Richard Kweku Ormano, who unboxed the sneaker for Complex and gave us a deeper dive into the design. One of the most notable design elements was the touching tribute on the shoebox to Free The Youth co-founder Winfred "Shace" Mensah, who sadly passed away in 2021.

Check out Free The Youth’s unboxing and full breakdown of its Air Jordan 16 collab in the Instagram post below.

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