Free The Youth Unboxes Its Air Jordan 16 Collab

This past weekend, Free The Youth held an in-person release in New York City for its anticipated Air Jordan 16 collab.

The launch for the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 collection was held at Awake NY’s retail store located at 62 Orchard St., on a first-come, first-served basis. As expected, hundreds of sneaker fans lined up on the block for a chance to cop a pair, as seen in the Instagram video below.