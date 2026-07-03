Jay Worthy

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Jay Worth and Harry Fraud 'You Take the Credit, We'll Take the Check'
Music

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Drop 'You Take the Credit, We'll Take the Check' f/ Conway the Machine, and More

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud team up to release the follow-up to their 2020 collaborative album "Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired."

Brad Callas1442 days ago
Cover art for a new single is shown
Music

Premiere: Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Link With Conway the Machine and Big Body Bes for “Helicopter Homicide”

"Helicopter Homicide," premiering today via Complex, stands as the inaugural single from an upcoming new project from Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud.

Trace William Cowen1459 days ago
larry june and jay worthy new song
Music

Premiere: Larry June and Jay Worthy Connect in "Hotel Bel-Air" Video

Larry June and Jay Worthy have joined forces to deliver the 6thElement-directed music video for their smooth track “Hotel Bel-Air,” premiering here.

Jordan Rose1542 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: NIGO, Latto, Kid Cudi, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from NIGO, Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Latto, Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B, Denzel Curry, and many more.

Jessica Mckinney1575 days ago
Jay Worthy and Larry June '2 P’Z IN A POD'
Music

Larry June and Jay Worthy Unleash Collab Album '2 P’z in a Pod’ f/ Jim Jones, Roc Marciano, and More

Jay Worthy and Larry June join forces for their collaborative album '2 P’z in a Pod,’ which features guest appearances from Jim Jones, Roc Marciano, and more

Brad Callas1575 days ago
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Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk "Moonlight" music video
Music

Premiere: Jay Worthy and Dâm-Funk Drop "Moonlight" Video From 'Two4Two' Project

Following the release of his 'Two4Two' project, LNDN DRGS rapper Jay Worthy has unveiled the video for his Dâm-Funk collaboration "Moonlight," premiering here.

Joe Price1683 days ago
Jay Worthy
Music

Premiere: Jay Worthy and Sha Hef Link for "Borgata" Video

Jay Worthy and Sha Hef have teamed up for their new track “Borgata,” which samples the Flamingos’ version of the classic “I Only Have Eyes for You."

Joe Price1941 days ago
burnout 4
Music

LNDN DRGS Drop 'Burnout 4' Project f/ Smoke DZA, Chuck Inglish, and More

After Jay Worthy dropped his collaborative EP with Shlohmo this year, the rapper has teamed-up with producer Sean House again for a new LNDN DRGS project.

Joe Price2044 days ago
best new music drake beyonce megan baby
Music

Best New Music This Week: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Lil Baby, and More

The best new songs this week come from artists like Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Lil Baby, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2268 days ago
jay worthy
Music

Premiere: Watch Jay Worthy's New Video for "Two4One"

"Two4One" is from Jay Worthy's series of the same name, a bi-weekly collection of two-single collaborations that he started releasing this year.

tara mahadevan2325 days ago
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Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: The Weeknd, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kamaiyah, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from the Weeknd, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Tjay, Kamaiyah, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2338 days ago
Westside Gunn
Music

Westside Gunn Shares New Project 'Hitler Wears Hermes 7'

The Griselda crew has released an onslaught of music this year, and now Westside Gunn has delivered one of their best yet with 'Hitler Wears Hermes 7​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price2450 days ago
LNDN DRGS "Tomorrow" Video f/ Freddie Gibbs
Music

Premiere: LNDN DRGS Drop "Tomorrow" Video f/ Freddie Gibbs

The duo's 'Umbrella Symphony' with Currensy is expected to come out early next year.

Joshua Espinoza2758 days ago
lndn drgs press alaina michelle
Music

Opening New Doors: LNDN DRGS Revamp Fan-Favorite Debut 'Aktive'

The deluxe edition of 'Aktive' features nine new songs with features from artists like Curren$y, Freddie Gibbs, Cousin Stizz, and Larry June.

Eric Skelton2912 days ago

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