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The Weeknd Has a New Favorite Indie Video Game

“The atmosphere got me immediately."

The Weeknd
(Photo by Pedro Becerra/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Weeknd is obsessed with a new indie game that’s just made its way to Steam—and he’s eager for the world to give it a try.

In a new story for The Washington Post, writer Gene Park revealed that Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, put him on to the game.

“The atmosphere got me immediately,” The Weeknd said. “When I was young, my cousin had this collection of burned Sega Dreamcast discs, including Japanese releases I had never seen before. About Fishing gave me that feeling again.”

The Weeknd was reportedly so moved by it that he met up with the developer group Water Museum to show his support. He invited developer Kevin Brown and composer Cameron Ginex to his office so he could see more of the game after previously just playing the demo.

A regular meeting turned into one that stretched for nearly five hours, which led to The Weeknd requesting that the game have more support for controllers as opposed to mouse and keyboard.

Brown revealed to The Washington Post that he’s still in communication with The Weeknd about the game.

“After that, we’ve kept in touch. We’ve got a group chat, and anytime I get a text and it has his name on my screen, I perk up,” Brown said. “It’s cool to see that the moment meant a lot to him. The game meant a lot to him, too.”

The Weeknd is a known super fan of video games. In May, he was spotted at dinner with the legendary game directors of Elden Ring and NieR.

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