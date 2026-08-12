Donell Jones and Joe Set for 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

R&B heads are beside themselves following word that Donell Jones and Joe are confirmed to be hitting the VERZUZ stage soon. Below, we break down what you need to know ahead of the latest VERZUZ entry, which comes after YG and The Game turned theirs into a full-fledged West Coast celebration last month.

Donell Jones and Joe will take the VERZUZ stage on Thursday (Aug. 20) at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. As always, fans can stream the event and related content live via Apple Music, Complex, and all official VERZUZ channels.

What to expect from Donell Jones and Joe’s VERZUZ event

In a recent interview with Nora Blake Smith, Donell Jones broke the news of his and Joe’s VERZUZ a little early, all while teasing what the two have in store for fans. “We're getting ready to do the VERZUZ,” Jones said backstage at the Wine and Slow Jams festival in Maryland. “It’s gon’ be me and Joe. We probably gon’ break the internet, you know what I'm saying? It's happening August 20th.” Elaborating further, Jones promised a “dope” experience, albeit one that’s set to have a slightly different energy than its predecessors. “For me, it's not really a VERZUZ,” Jones added. “It's a celebration. We're not going to do what the other guys did where it's beefing back and forth. We're grown-ass men. We both have two great catalogs. We're going to treat it as such.”

If you’re looking for official VERZUZ merch, Complex is the place. Past VERZUZ performers including French Montana, Rick Ross, and more all have official pieces available to shop now.