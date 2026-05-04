AUGUST 21, 2026

"R&B Nights"

Donell Jones vs. Joe: VERZUZ

R&B royalty takes center stage on August 20 for R&B Nights—a monumental VERZUZ matchup celebrating Black Excellence with Donell Jones and Joe. Trading decades of classic slow jams, timeless features, and undisputed anthems like "U Know What's Up" and "I Wanna Know," this is guaranteed to be a night to remember. Lock in, pick your favorite, and witness history live. During the event, fans can visit complex.com/verzuz to vote for your favorite song from each round.