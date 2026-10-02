Pop Culture

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Partner, Found Dead in Louisiana on His Birthday

Urker, the father of Blanchard's daughter, was found unresponsive Thursday in Louisiana on the day of his birthday.

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Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the father of her daughter, was found dead on Thursday in Louisiana, on his birthday, per TMZ.

When reached for comment on Urker’s death by Complex, a rep for the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana said that Urker had been found “dead upon arrival” after their response at a home in the Raceland area on Thursday.

“At this time, we are continuing the death investigation,” the rep added.

Blanchard and Urker first became romantically involved while Blanchard was behind bars following her conviction in connection with the death of her mother, who was fatally stabbed by a previous boyfriend in 2015.

After a temporary separation, during which Blanchard married another man, the two reconnected. Blanchard and Urker’s daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, was born in December 2024. That same year, Blanchard released a memoir, My Time to Stand.

When addressing Urker’s death in comments provided to People, Blanchard said she was in “disbelief” over the news, though she also shared her assessment that he was “not in a good state of mind” at the time.

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit,” Blanchard told the publication. “The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure.”

Urker, per the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office, was 34 at the time of his death. Thursday (Oct. 1) marked his birthday.

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