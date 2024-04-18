The theory arrives amid Drizzy’s beef with Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Future, and others. It speculates that Drake has a stake in other artists’ publishing because of his $400 million deal with Universal Music Group from 2022. The thread hypothesizes that’s the reason for the feuds.

The series of tweets also cites comments Joe Budden made about Drake owning a percentage of Gamma—former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson’s music company that released Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s joint project Too Good to Be True in 2023. Due to the ownership, Drake would hypothetically make a profit from the joint album. Theoretically, he would also earn money from French Montana’s Mac & Cheese 5, for which Drake purportedly didn’t clear his verse.

Ross outlined his issues with Drake on “Champagne Moments,” one of them being French. “I unfollowed you, n***a, ’cause you sent the motherfuckin’ cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a/You sent the police, n***a, hatin’ on my dog project,” Rozay rapped.

His diss track arrived after Drake’s "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)," and their newly public rivalry has only intensified, with both of them taking shots at each other online.