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A woman in a white dress and a man in a suit take a mirror selfie. The man holds a bottle, and the woman has long hair and a cross necklace.
Music

4batz and Anycia Married? Fans Wonder Whether Wedding Photos Are Real or From Music Video Shoot

"The biggest day of my life," 4batz said when sharing what looked like wedding photos with Anycia.

Trace William Cowen324 days ago
Jay Leno smiling in front of a backdrop with "Los Angeles Magazine" text. He's wearing a dark suit and light blue shirt.
Pop Culture

Redditor’s Theory Offers Explanation for Jay Leno’s Recent Injuries

They break down what they believe happened — and it doesn't involve loan sharks.

Trey Alston613 days ago
Matthew McConaughey in a dark suit and bow tie at an event, posing against a dark backdrop with partial text visible.
Pop Culture

Matthew McConaughey Proposes Experiment To Take People ‘Back to Where They Were Conceived’

In a conversation with Rick Rubin, the 55-year-old actor suggests spending time where you were conceived could inspire self-discovery.

Alex Ocho622 days ago
Music

Fans Think Kendrick Lamar Just Revealed Drake and J. Cole Asked Him to Be on "First Person Shooter"

Listeners previously assumed Drake fired shots at Kenny on his 'For All the Dogs' collab with Cole.

tara mahadevan820 days ago
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Two separate photos: left, person in a satin jacket with "St. Louis" text; right, person with tattoos holding a microphone
Music

Rick Ross Denies Theory Drake Owns Percentage of His Publishing and Other Rappers He's Beefing With

The speculation began making the rounds online with some slightly convincing evidence.

tara mahadevan832 days ago
Screenshot for math story on News
Life

2 New Orleans Teens Provide Historic New Proof for 2,000-Year-Old Math Theorem

Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson discovered a historic new proof for the Pythagorean theorem and shared their findings with the American Mathematical Society.

Starr Savoy1219 days ago
Nope cast gathered at premiere for Peele's latest
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Teases Expansion of 'Nope' Universe, Says Fans 'Will Get More Answers'

"I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future," Peele said of eagle-eyed viewers. "We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Zach Dionne1428 days ago
John Krasinski in an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Responds to Wild Theory That Jim Was the Villain of ‘The Office’

In an appearance on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' actor and director John Krasinski addressed a fan theory that he was the villain of 'The Office.'

Joe Price1463 days ago
will i am in an appearance on 'People's Party with Talib Kweli'
Music

Will.i.am Tells Talib Kweli His Theory on Kanye Admitting to Using the Black Star Rapper on “Get Em High”

On the latest episode of Talib Kweli’s 'People’s Party,' Will.i.am chimed in on the lyricist’s back-and-forth with Kanye West and offered up a theory.

Joe Price1548 days ago
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anthony mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Shoots Holes in Theories That He’s the New Captain America

Anthony Mackie sat down for an interview with James Corden on the 'Late Late Show,' addressing one a popular MCU theory regarding his character.

Joe Price2016 days ago
View of sunlight over Earth taken from space shuttle Discovery VIII mission.
Life

Ex-Head of Israeli Space Program Says Aliens Will Remain Hidden Until Humanity Is Ready

Former director of Israel's security space program Haim Eshed claims aliens have made contact and are are waiting to reveal themselves when humanity is ready.

Jose Martinez2059 days ago
Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Shares Theory About Where Drogon Went After 'Game of Thrones' Finale

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, shared a new theory about where she thinks her dragon went after the series finale of 'Game of Thrones.'

Alex Galbraith2122 days ago
Beethoven Statue in New York City.
Music

Theory That Beethoven Was Black Leads to Glorious Memes on Twitter

Earlier this week, a Twitter user resurfaced an old theory regarding German composer Ludwig van Beethoven that's quickly become a meme on Twitter.

Joe Price2232 days ago
tp jp
Pop Culture

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix Address 'Joker' Fan Theories

Not that their responses will actually slow down any of the conspiratorial theorizing or anything.

Trace William Cowen2478 days ago
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