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J. Cole wiped his social media clean this week which might mean he's in album mode. Here are our five biggest theories about the upcoming project.Jordan Rose
Meek Mill became the latest person to join the 'Squid Game' conversation, when he took to Twitter to compare aspects of the show to 'hood poverty' in America.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Why does your brain process a song differently the very first time you hear it? Neuroscientists and music cognition experts explain the science behind it.Andre Gee
"Protecting my heart like never before," Kendrick wrote on Twitter.Xavier Hamilton