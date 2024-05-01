Alabama Woman Says Lil' Kim's ‘Ducking’ Dance Move Saved Her From a Nearby Shooting

Kim’s moves became a meme in recent years thanks in part to a performance of the track on the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards that saw Junior M.A.F.I.A. and others take the stage for a medley of classic hip-hop hits.

Despite Taylor’s somewhat lighthearted framing of the shooting, the situation highlights concerns about safety in her apartment complex that has residents feeling uneasy.

According to WTVY, a mother was shot through her window while in bed with her children in early April at the same apartment complex. However, the Dothan Police Department told the news station that the two shootings aren’t believed to be connected.

“Two separate shootings this close together gives us cause for concern,” said Lieutenant Scott Owens, Public Information Officer with Dothan Police. “We still want the community to come out and be a partner with us and help us stop these senseless acts of violence.”

“Our patrol officers are going to more heavily saturate that area in the coming weeks to make sure we are as proactive as we can be,” he added.

“Sometimes, I don’t feel safe,” Taylor said. “I’m kind of paranoid out here and I’m scared.”

“If you stay in Westgate Village, stay in your house,” she added. That’s all I’ve got to say.”