Cam'ron pushed back on the narrative that Dame Dash is always talking about Jay-Z on the latest episode of the It Is What It Is podcast.

Cam argued that Dame is simply answering questions about Jay from interviewers seeking a soundbite.

"You get all these soundbites about 'Dame gotta stop talking about Jay-Z,' 'he's always talking about Jay-Z,' 'why he talking about Jay-Z?'" Cam'ron said at the 46:55 mark above. "You asked him about Jay-Z! He ain't just getting up there and talking about Jay-Z this and Jay-Z that."

He continued, "You ask him these questions so that when he answers, you can get the soundbite and then it seems like he's just talking about n***as."

The Harlem native claimed these interviews do not include the question that proceeded Dame's quote regarding Jay-Z, leading people to believe the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder is constantly bringing up his former friend and business partner.

In a 2022 interview on The Art of Dialogue, Dame was asked a question speculating what could have been between the two from a business standpoint, to which he responded, "Yeah, all that, but we were friends. … Like, how would you feel if your brother just betrayed you for money? Would it hurt?"

Dame later divulged a little bit more about their alleged fallout, claiming Jay expressed a willingness to buy his stake in Roc-A-Fella, but only offered $1.5 million. The mogul thought the offer was "disrespectful" and decided to sell his shares elsewhere.

Roc-A-Fella took legal action against Dame over the presumption that he was attempting to sell Jay-Z's debut studio album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT.

In an interview with Vibe last October, Dame was asked about resolving his differences with Hov and he expressed a willingness to "have a conversation" as long as they can "talk about the people that didn’t make the money, and try to help."