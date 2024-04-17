Rick Ross' Past as Correctional Officer Resurfaces Again Amid Drake Beef

The increased interest in Ross' resume comes after Drake dropped a reference to it. Drake's diss follows Ross' co-sign of Kendrick Lamar's verse against Aubrey on "Like That."

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky," Drake raps on his leaked diss track, which still hasn't officially released.

In documents circulating on social media, which 1090 Jake also shared, Ross is allegedly shown to have worked as a correctional officer from Dec. 29, 1995 to June 2, 1997. There's also a reported document from 1996 showing his "perfect attendance," which would contradict what Ross has said about the job in the past.

On the Full Send Podcast in 2022, Rozay claimed that he didn't work in a prison during his time as an officer and ultimately "didn't last long" in the role. "I may have last four months before they said... You know, I was a little tardy," he admitted. "One of my big homies had just got in trouble and a lot of things were going on. ... He just suggested it."

After Drizzy's diss track surfaced online last week, Rick Ross immediately responded with "Champagne Moments," which has since hit streaming services. On the record, Ross called Drake a "white boy" and claimed he got plastic surgery. Drake denied that he got a nose job and suggested Ross was "loopy" because of weight loss drugs. Rozay has since doubled down and has repeatedly called Drake "BBL Drizzy."