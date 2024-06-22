50 Cent Says Hacker Made $300 Million in 30 Minutes Using His Account for Crypto Scheme: 'I Have No Association With This'

50 Cent appears to have fallen victim to a crypto scheme.
On Friday, 50 hopped on Instagram to reveal that a fraudster had made $300 million in 30 minutes by hacking into his Twitter account, as well as Thisis50.com, to promote a cryptocurrency.
“My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked,” Fif wrote. "I have no association with this Crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes."
50's Instagram post included screenshots of the $GUNIT crypto, which started under $1 million in market value and quickly skyrocketed.
The news arrives six years after TMZ reported 50 Cent had made upwards of $7 million in Bitcoin profits.
Back in 2018, the outlet claimed 50 was the first rapper to accept bitcoin as payment for his Animal Ambition album upon its 2014 release. The project reportedly earned him 700 bitcoins in total. At the time, each bitcoin was worth $662, so 50 pocketed approximately $463,000 in sales. By then, a stake of that size had grown to roughly $7.8 million.
A month later, Fif filed a sworn testimony in his 2015 Chapter 11 bankruptcy case to clarify that he doesn’t own, “and have not owned, either a bitcoin account or any bitcoin," according to documents obtained by TMZ.