50 Cent Says Hacker Made $300 Million in 30 Minutes Using His Account for Crypto Scheme: 'I Have No Association With This'

50 Cent appears to have fallen victim to a crypto scheme.

On Friday, 50 hopped on Instagram to reveal that a fraudster had made $300 million in 30 minutes by hacking into his Twitter account, as well as Thisis50.com, to promote a cryptocurrency.

“My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked,” Fif wrote. "I have no association with this Crypto. Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $300,000,000 in 30 minutes."

50's Instagram post included screenshots of the $GUNIT crypto, which started under $1 million in market value and quickly skyrocketed.