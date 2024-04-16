Metro Boomin and Nav Link up at Guess Jeans Compound Party

Metro Boomin and Nav got together at the Guess Jeans Compound Party during Coachella’s first weekend.
Guess returned to the festival for its third consecutive year, hosting an A-list roster of celebrities. On Sunday, the XO Family attended the event, where Nav ended the weekend with a surprise performance from Metro.
The St. Louis producer recently had his first No. 1 single as a billed recording artist, as "Like That" continues to sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week in a row. The album on which it appears, We Don’t Trust You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart last month.
Also in attendance at the Guess Jeans Compound Party were Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, Saweetie, YG, Steve Lacy, Tyga, Lil Baby, Freddie Gibbs, Ice Spice, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bronnie James, Emma Roberts, and more.