Report: Ex-Adult Film Star Emily Willis Showing Improvements After 'Fighting for Her Life' in Vegetative Coma

Emily Willis is reportedly showing improvements after a health incident left her in a vegetative coma earlier this year.

Per a report from TMZ, Willis, who most recently starred in the Steven Soderbergh-produced Divinity in 2023, is "awake" and able to follow things with her eyes despite still being in a vegetative state as of late last month. The 25-year-old actress is also said to have been able to smile and show emotion during interactions, though the latest report quotes her father as stating that doctors do not expect additional improvements moving forward.

The next reported step is to work toward having Willis moved to a facility that would allow for her to be closer to her family as she receives continued care. As for the cause of Willis’ condition, TMZ points out that her cardiac arrest remains a mystery, as early toxicology data showed no signs of drugs despite initial reports claiming the health incident was the result of an accidental overdose.

In fact, Willis' family previously called out the "misinformation" that had circulated following news of her hospitalization. Writing on a GoFundMe page in early March, Willis' brother said that claims of an overdose "are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know."