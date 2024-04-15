Report: Ex-Adult Film Star Emily Willis Showing Improvements After 'Fighting for Her Life' in Vegetative Coma

Emily Willis is reportedly showing improvements after a health incident left her in a vegetative coma earlier this year.
Per a report from TMZ, Willis, who most recently starred in the Steven Soderbergh-produced Divinity in 2023, is "awake" and able to follow things with her eyes despite still being in a vegetative state as of late last month. The 25-year-old actress is also said to have been able to smile and show emotion during interactions, though the latest report quotes her father as stating that doctors do not expect additional improvements moving forward.
The next reported step is to work toward having Willis moved to a facility that would allow for her to be closer to her family as she receives continued care. As for the cause of Willis’ condition, TMZ points out that her cardiac arrest remains a mystery, as early toxicology data showed no signs of drugs despite initial reports claiming the health incident was the result of an accidental overdose.
In fact, Willis' family previously called out the "misinformation" that had circulated following news of her hospitalization. Writing on a GoFundMe page in early March, Willis' brother said that claims of an overdose "are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know."
The same update saw Willis' family revealing that she was "fighting for her life" in a vegetative coma at the time, with the money raised set to go toward growing medical expenses. While a goal of $60,000 had been set upon the fundraiser's launch, it has since surpassed $70,000.
"Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles," Willis' brother said. "She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams."
Prior to leaving the adult film industry, Willis won multiple AVN Awards, including Female Performer of the Year and Best All-Girl Movie or Anthology, both in 2021. In addition to the aforementioned Divinity, her 2023 slate also included a starring turn in the Clown-directed video for Slipknot's Grammy-nominated single "Hive Mind."