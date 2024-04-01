Here Are the First Week Numbers for Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You'

Congratulations are in order. Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album debuts at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, the collaborative album, which dropped last Friday, earns Future, 40, his ninth No. 1 album and Metro Boomin, 30, his fourth.

We Don’t Trust You moved 251,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Mar. 28, according to Luminate, making it the biggest week of 2024 by any album. Streaming reportedly was the dominant factor in the album’s success.

245,000 of those units are made up of SEA (streaming equivalent albums). Traditional album sales tallied up to 4,500 with TEA (track equivalent albums) comprising the remaining 1,500.