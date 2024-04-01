Here Are the First Week Numbers for Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You'

Congratulations are in order. Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album debuts at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
According to Billboard, the collaborative album, which dropped last Friday, earns Future, 40, his ninth No. 1 album and Metro Boomin, 30, his fourth.
We Don’t Trust You moved 251,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Mar. 28, according to Luminate, making it the biggest week of 2024 by any album. Streaming reportedly was the dominant factor in the album’s success.
245,000 of those units are made up of SEA (streaming equivalent albums). Traditional album sales tallied up to 4,500 with TEA (track equivalent albums) comprising the remaining 1,500.
With 324.31 million on-demand streams across 17 songs, the album has the biggest streaming week since Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released in November of 2023. Swift’s re-recorded album debuted with 375.49 million streams across its 21 songs.
Future and Metro’s collaborative album features guest appearances from Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and the Weeknd.
Also featured on the set is “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which became the album’s most-streamed song of the week, largely due to Kendrick’s scathing verse that took aim at Drake and J. Cole over their declarations of who encompasses the “Big 3” in hip-hop and who’s the GOAT on “First Person Shooter.”
Aside from Ye claiming that he’s “washed” all the aforementioned rappers based on his influence alone, Drake seems on track to escalate the situation. He has yet to issue a musical response to Lamar, but has cryptically threatened to make things “worse.”