Mase Says He's 'Saving' His Diddy Takes 'for the Documentary'

Elsewhere in the episode, Cam’ron addressed those who criticized his viral CNN interview with Abby Phillip, which showed him drinking his PinkHorsePower supplement and admitting he was “going to get some cheeks” afterward.

“[Mase and I] do all these positive things, and you call me on CNN for the bullshit, I'm gonna give you the bullshit. That's just what's gonna happen," Cam said, adding that Phillip’s questions were self-explanatory. He explained that what he really wanted to do was promote his products, discuss his and Mase’s successful podcast, and share the other work the pair have been doing.

It’s unclear what documentary Mase might be referring to. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Netflix won a bidding war for 50 Cent’s multi-part docuseries about Diddy’s various sexual assault allegations. Fif—who has been trolling Diddy since Cassie's lawsuit surfaced last November—later confirmed the news on Instagram, saying, “If more victims keep coming out, I’m gonna need more episodes."

Mase previously discussed Diddy on It Is What It Is, following the FBI raids in late March. “Reparations is getting closer and closer,” he said, though he didn't mention Sean Combs by name.

Mase was signed to Bad Boy Records in the late '90s and early 2000s, when he gave his publishing rights to Diddy for $20,000. He attempted to buy his publishing back for $2 million, but Diddy turned him down. The pair finally settled the issue last August.