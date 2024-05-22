50 Cent has kept the jokes flying about Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While reports have circulated about Peloton removing Combs music, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams potentially revoking the music mogul's key to the city, Fifty couldn't help but laugh at the news. Sharing a screenshot from a story from US Weekly on Instagram, Fifty used the moment to make light of Combs' downfall once again.

"Damn so now they want the key back," the G-Unit founder wrote about the key awarded to Combs last year. "They took the music off peloton to make sure no fat girls like him, this is diabolical. LOL."