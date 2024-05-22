50 Cent has kept the jokes flying about Sean "Diddy" Combs.
While reports have circulated about Peloton removing Combs music, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams potentially revoking the music mogul's key to the city, Fifty couldn't help but laugh at the news. Sharing a screenshot from a story from US Weekly on Instagram, Fifty used the moment to make light of Combs' downfall once again.
"Damn so now they want the key back," the G-Unit founder wrote about the key awarded to Combs last year. "They took the music off peloton to make sure no fat girls like him, this is diabolical. LOL."
This wouldn't be the first time this week Fifty has clowned Combs, after 2016 footage of the Bad Boy Records founder surfaced, showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in a hotel. The "What Up Gangsta" rapper still plans to release a multi-part docuseries about Combs and his numerous alleged sexual assault victims, claiming on Instagram that Netflix won the bidding war.
"TMZ use this fat boy picture of me because their doc went to Tubi LOL 😏it’s ok guys we’re all making good television mines just happens to be the best!" Fif wrote on Instagram. "NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out 🤷🏽♂️I’m gonna need more episodes. 😳"