Mase Reacts to Feds Raiding Diddy’s Homes: 'Reparations Is Getting Closer'

Mase and Cam’ron are the latest to revel in Diddy’s current predicament. The opening of the latest episode of It Is What It Is saw the two hosts joke about what they saw in the news on Monday.

“Reparations is getting closer and closer,” Murda Mase said at the 00:50 second mark, which prompted everyone to laugh. “I’ll be sure to give you your percentage,” he said to Cam.

“I have nothing to do with that money, that's all yours man,” Cam responded. “Big payback,” Mase said.

When Killa Cam asked Mase if he had seen what happened yesterday, Mase then lobbed the question back to Cam.