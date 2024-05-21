Cam'ron Explains Wild Interview: 'You Call Me on CNN for the Bullsh*t, I'm Gonna Give You the Bullsh*t'

"I got us some free promo, I didn't get to shout out the Dipset Couture. Make sure you go online to DipsetCouture.us and order some shirts and everything else, but yeah, I just felt that you tried to use me, pause, to whatever Diddy going through to down him and listen, the video, I don't support it, I don't believe in domestic violence, I don't believe in anything that has to do with being a pedophile. I don't believe in sex trafficking. I think what I seen the video is egregious, and the charges are fucked up. They really fucked up."

Despite his feelings about the video, Cam stood by his actions and claimed CNN should've known better, citing his viral appearances on 60 Minutes and The O'Reilly Factor.

"But n***a, I said what I said. I gave a disclaimer at the beginning, and we got on the commercial. That was that so that's how that went yesterday," Cam said. "I don't know why they didn't watch 60 Minutes. They ain't watch Bill O'Reilly. This is what I do in those joints, pause. Y'all be inviting me to Fox, CNN, 60 Minutes y'all already know what the résumé is with them shows with me."

He added, "What I really want to focus on cause I know we play and joke a lot, but y'all call us up there for that but don't invite us to talk about shit that's positive. It's cool y'all call me like this. We did this in less than 24 hours. You could have called us up for a bunch of positive different things that we do, but you want to play games, and that's what you got. That's just what it is. I don't think we were playing games I just went up there to promote all the different things we got going on."

Jemele Hill hopped on X to offer a response to Cam's explanation behind the interview and claim that "something ain't adding up." According to Hill, CNN producers usually tell their guests what they're going to talk about and the type of questions that'll be asked. If the person is new, a "pre-interview" would be conducted.