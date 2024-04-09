“Like That” Becomes Kendrick Lamar’s Longest-Running No. 1 Song

Kendrick Lamar has hit a new milestone.

As pointed out by Pop Crave, “Like That” is now the Compton native’s longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, after it debuted atop the chart at the beginning of the month. The Metro Boomin and Future cut off We Don't Trust You has eclipsed Lamar’s previous No. 1 hits, “Humble” and “Bad Blood,” the Taylor Swift track he guested on.

"Like That" became instantly infamous for the way Kendrick came for Drake and J. Cole, proclaiming "motherfuck the Big 3, n***a it's just big me," among other shots.