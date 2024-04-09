“Like That” Becomes Kendrick Lamar’s Longest-Running No. 1 Song

Kendrick Lamar has hit a new milestone.
As pointed out by Pop Crave, “Like That” is now the Compton native’s longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, after it debuted atop the chart at the beginning of the month. The Metro Boomin and Future cut off We Don't Trust You has eclipsed Lamar’s previous No. 1 hits, “Humble” and “Bad Blood,” the Taylor Swift track he guested on.
"Like That" became instantly infamous for the way Kendrick came for Drake and J. Cole, proclaiming "motherfuck the Big 3, n***a it's just big me," among other shots.
According to Billboard, those two songs remained atop the chart for one week apiece, while “Like That” is still at No. 1 for its second week. “Humble” appeared on Kenny’s 2017 album Damn. Two years before that, he hopped on the remix of Taylor “Bad Blood.”
"Like That" is Future’s third No. 1 hit, following 2022’s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems, and Drake's "Way 2 Sexy” in 2021 alongside Young Thug. It's Metro’s first-ever No. 1 as a billed recording artist.