TDE President Punch Salutes J. Cole for Backing Down From Kendrick Lamar Beef: 'I Respect It'

Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence 'Punch' Henderson Jr. gave props to J. Cole for stepping down from the brewing conflict with Kendrick Lamar.
On Monday (Apr. 8), less than 24 hours after Cole waved the white flag, Punch shared a post about the moment on X.
"Cole is a very genuine guy. I respect it," he wrote. "We often give in to external pressures and outside influences and act out of out own character. It's rare to have enough heart to make the correction. It didn't align with HIM so he fixed it in the same manner he engaged. Salute."
In a follow-up post, Punch added, "Ps I knew Pimp a Butterfly was a good album! Lol."
Punch's X post on Monday morning was composed, versus just days ago when Cole dropped diss track, "7 Minute Drill" from his surprise project Might Delete Later. In response to those supporting Cole's fiery verses aimed at Lamar, Punch called out "Kdot haters" who've "been secretly hating ALL this time!"
However, many expressed their disappointment in Cole for bowing out of the beef, which began after Lamar referenced him and Drake on "Like That."
Lamar announced his departure from TDE in 2021 after spending over 15 years on the record label, but Punch has continued to vocalize support for the "Rich Spirit" rapper.