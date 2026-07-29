Puma has officially unveiled LaMelo Ball’s next signature basketball sneaker, the MB.06, ahead of an exclusive release happening this week.

Shown here is the “Puerto Rico” Puma MB.06 that’s launching exclusively in Puerto Rico this Friday. According to Puma, this blue makeup pays tribute to the “vibrant colors, energy, and spirit of the Island.” The silhouette features a low-cut construction on the upper and has wave-like design elements throughout the mesh. Separating the upper from the midsole is what appears to be an infinity symbol, with Ball’s jersey number by the heel counter. It’s also worth mentioning that the Puerto Rican flag is stamped on the tongue.