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You Can Only Buy This Puma MB.06 Colorway in Puerto Rico

The 'Puerto Rico' Puma MB.06 releases this week.

Puma MB.06
This Puma MB.06 colorway is available exclusively in Puerto Rico. Via Puma

Puma has officially unveiled LaMelo Ball’s next signature basketball sneaker, the MB.06, ahead of an exclusive release happening this week.

Shown here is the “Puerto Rico” Puma MB.06 that’s launching exclusively in Puerto Rico this Friday. According to Puma, this blue makeup pays tribute to the “vibrant colors, energy, and spirit of the Island.” The silhouette features a low-cut construction on the upper and has wave-like design elements throughout the mesh. Separating the upper from the midsole is what appears to be an infinity symbol, with Ball’s jersey number by the heel counter. It’s also worth mentioning that the Puerto Rican flag is stamped on the tongue.

Limited pairs of the “Puerto Rico” Puma MB.06 will be available on Friday, July 31, at select stockists in Puerto Rico. A wider release of the MB.06 will arrive in September.

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