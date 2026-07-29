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The 2026 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6 Releases in August

Here's how to buy the 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6 retro.

'Oreo' Air Jordan 6
The 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6 returns in August. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is rereleasing one of the more beloved Air Jordan 6 retro colorways this summer.

Confirmed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar is the return of the “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 (style code: CT8529-108) in August. This colorway was originally released in March 2010 and got its nickname for its resemblance to the Oreo cookie.

The sneaker features a white leather upper paired with black suede panels, resembling the aforementioned snack. The style also has speckled accents on the heel’s pull tab and a portion of the midsole, while a white and translucent outsole appears below.

Readers will be able to cop the 2026 “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 retro on Aug. 8 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $215. In addition to adult sizing, the sneaker will also release in grade school, little kids, and toddler sizes.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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