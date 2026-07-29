Jordan Brand is rereleasing one of the more beloved Air Jordan 6 retro colorways this summer.
Confirmed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar is the return of the “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 (style code: CT8529-108) in August. This colorway was originally released in March 2010 and got its nickname for its resemblance to the Oreo cookie.
The sneaker features a white leather upper paired with black suede panels, resembling the aforementioned snack. The style also has speckled accents on the heel’s pull tab and a portion of the midsole, while a white and translucent outsole appears below.
Readers will be able to cop the 2026 “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 retro on Aug. 8 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $215. In addition to adult sizing, the sneaker will also release in grade school, little kids, and toddler sizes.